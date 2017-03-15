Making waves: Rick Yancey plans a new '5th Wave' novel

NEW YORK (AP) " Best-selling author Rick Yancey is ready to make new waves.
G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Yancey had a three-book deal, including at least one that continues his "5th Wave" science fiction series. The next "5th Wave" book, currently untitled, is scheduled for the spring of 2018. In a statement Tuesday, Yancey promised "new characters, surprising twists" and "non-stop action."
According to the publisher, the first three works of the series have sold more than 3 million copies. A film adaptation, called "The 5th Wave," came out last year and starred Chlo Grace Moretz as teen protagonist Cassie Sullivan.
