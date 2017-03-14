Witherspoon's mum is a fan of her daughter Reese's new show

For those wondering how celebrities don't die of embarrassment when their parents see them acting in sex scenes, Reese Witherspoon has the answer.

The actress, who is currently starring in the hit drama-comedy Big Little Lies alongside Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, took to Instagram to share a hilarious conversation she had with her mum Betty.

Betty started off by praising for her daughter.

"I saw Little Lies tonight and I liked it," she wrote, accompanying the text with a thumbs up.

If you missed #BigLittleLies last night ... #SpoilerAlert !! #TextsFromMom #BettyKnowsBest A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

"Great! Tonight was a good one," Reese replied.

"Lots of sex yes," Betty hilariously snapped back to which all Reese could say was "haha!!"

While their conversation might be hilariously awkward, Betty isn't the first parent to comment on their children acting in sex scenes.

Melanie Griffith, whose daughter Dakota Johnson has a starring role in the erotic Fifty Shades of Gray franchise, has admitted she'll probably never watch the movies.

Griffith, who is best known for her role in the 1998 flick Working Girl spoke to reporters in 2015 about her non-desire to watch the racy films.

"She would be very uncomfortable if I saw it, and I would be very uncomfortable if I saw it," Griffith said.

"So we would never be able to talk about it, so why would I see it?"

Adding: "Would you want to see your child having sex like that? Just regular sex, I couldn't even do that, but the 'room of pain' sex? I definitely couldn't do that!"

Margot Robbie on the other hand, who had nude scenes in The Wolf of Wall Street avoided any awkward family conversations by just blatantly lying.

"I said, "I don't care what you hear, there is no nudity. I'm not doing any nudity. Ignore anything anyone's saying. There's no nudity."

"The lie evolved to, 'Well, actually, it's a body double and they just CGI'd my head onto someone else,'" Robbie added.

"And my family doesn't have anything to do with the entertainment industry, so they totally bought it."

Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint used the age old tactic of complete avoidance when he and his parents watched the actor's first sex scene in Cherrybomb.

"The scene's quite tastefully done, but it's not the sort of moment you really want to share with your mum and dad. When the scene arrived, we all sat there not really saying anything. Afterwards nobody talked about it, which was kind of a relief," he said.

- news.com.au