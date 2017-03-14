Rupert Grint reveals he almost quit acting after Harry Potter

By Rebecca Lawrence

He recently revealed he nearly quit acting after wrapping up the Harry Potter film series.

But Rupert Grint looked perfectly happy with his choice of career as he promoted new series Snatch at New York's Build Studio on Monday according to Daily Mail.

Joined by co-stars Luke Pasqualino and Alex De Rakoff, the former child star, 28, seemed in good spirits as he posed for snaps in a quirky baseball cap with printed eyes.

His appearance came as he admitted that he wasn't sure about pursuing a career in acting.

Reflecting on the Harry Potter series - which catapulted him to fame at the tender age of 11 - he revealed that he felt he'd 'missed out'.

He told Entertainment Weekly: 'We had such an intimate and intense few years in this bubble.'

'When I started, [acting] was never something that I aspired to do. I did acting with school plays and stuff like that. But it was never something that I actively dreamed of.'

Admitting he doubted the path he'd chosen, he added: 'I wanted to live a little bit. I felt like I'd missed out on a lot.

'Being in that adult environment from such an early age, it was nice to just be away from it and not have any kind of commitments at all, and just be a bit free.'

Whilst Rupert may have chosen to stick with acting, his role in Snatch is worlds away from the part of Ron Weasley.

The 10 episode show is inspired by director Guy Richie's hugely successful 2000 film of the same name.

The movie was set in the London criminal underworld and dealt with the theft of a stolen diamond, gambling, professional fighting and gangsters.

Rupert stars as the dynamic and chaotic Charlie Cavendish in the show, alongside the likes of Lucien Laviscount and Ed Westwick.

The plot is inspired by a real-life heist in London, and the series tells the story of a group of twenty-somethings, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organised crime.

Snatch will be available online from March 16.

