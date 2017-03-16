Joel Little helps lift Khalid's skillful debut, American Teen

19-year-old Khalid is the latest artist immortalising adolescence through music; American Teen, the El Paso R 'n' B singer's debut, is a refreshingly honest tribute to being a teenager in a digital age.

Khalid's skill at writing catchy, soulful R 'n' B tracks is undoubtedly impressive. Almost every song on American Teen feels designed to be played at a high school house party, with infectious hooks on tracks such as Another Sad Love Song and Young Dumb & Broke rivalling Drake at his most danceable.

Slick production accompanies Khalid's silky vocals throughout, with Kiwi Joel Little's turn on 8TEEN and Therapy proving the Pure Heroine producer's ability to create rich, polished R 'n' B soundscapes.

Khalid's lyrics are consistently sharp - Location and Saved touch on the complexities of love and technology with a welcome authenticity.

At 15 tracks, the album can feel slightly monotonous, but American Teen is primarily a mature debut from a young artist who arrives fully formed.

Khalid, American Teen

Artist: Khalid

Album: American Teen

Label: RCA Records/Sony

Verdict: R 'n' B debut captures adolescence with skill and authenticity

- NZ Herald