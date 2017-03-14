Married At First Sight farmer Sean Hollands has an online acting profile

Down-to-earth farmer Sean Hollands has enjoyed overwhelming popularity on this season of Married At First Sight, significantly bolstered by a confrontation with series villain Andrew Jones over raucous "boys' night" behaviour.

His stint on the reality show has clearly whet his appetite for showbiz, as it appears the popular contestant now has a profile on Star Now - a website which offers his services as an actor.

In his bio, Sean describes himself as a "down-to-earth single father of 2 children," with "great morals" who is into "rodeos and horse events."

He also writes: "I have a love of riding horses. I own 9 of them. I ride bulls and saddle bronc. A complete adrenaline junkie."

Following some reports this morning which questioned Sean's sincerity on the reality TV show, Channel Nine told news.com.au:

"Sean was cast in Married at First Sight as a single father of two looking for love. He is not an actor, and has no prior acting experience."

It's unclear if the profile was uploaded before or after his stint on Married At First Sight.

Recently, Sean opened up about the confrontation with Andrew that won him thousands of fans, claiming it "wasn't about being a hero."

The below text includes spoilers for tonight's episode.

"I didn't realise it would be this big," he told news.com.au.

"It's not about being a hero - it's about sticking up for what you believe is right. I feel really proud for standing up for what I believed in and voicing what was right and what had happened."

During the now-infamous "boys' night," 38-year-old firefighter Andrew ("Jonesy") insulted everything about Cheryl from her hair extensions to her intellect before making lewd comments about her appearance, leaving Sean and fellow contestant Simon visibly disgusted.

Later, Sean defended Cheryl and set the record straight during the group's weekly dinner party while Andrew, Anthony and Nick tried to deny anything nasty had been said.

"It's not usually a situation I would stick around in - I'd remove myself," Sean explained.

"But after the comments being made, I felt I had to have her [Cheryl's] back with Simon as no one was giving her a chance."

Married At First Sight Australia is on Monday - Wednesday nights on Three.

- news.com.au