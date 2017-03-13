George Michael's grave has been put under intense round-the-clock security

George Michael's grave has been put under round-the-clock guard.

The family of the Careless Whisper hitmaker - who passed away from natural causes on Christmas Day (25.12.16) aged 53 - are reportedly fearful of people stealing tributes left by friends and relatives at Highgate Cemetery, north London, and have therefore decided to increase security around the burial site.

The family have also remained tight-lipped regarding the date of George's funeral, conscious that a string of anticipated celebrity guests, such as Sir Elton John, Martin Kemp and ex-Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley, could cause the event to descend into a circus, according to the Daily Star newspaper.

Meanwhile, George is reported to have left his £10 million London mansion to his older sister Melanie, 55.

Melanie is thought to have already moved into the home whilst she plans the funeral of the ex-Wham! star.

A source said: "George was very close to his whole family but he had a particularly special bond with Melanie, who was by his side at the height of his fame.

"She adores the Highgate house, one of the first he bought. They shared some wonderful times there and it has a special place in her heart. Melanie is staying there at the moment while she organises the funeral."

It has been reported, too, that George is set to be buried next to his mother Lesley - who passed away in 1997 - in a specific plot at Highgate Cemetery.

A source previously said: "Lesley was George's world so it is fitting that they should now be together. George would always make a big deal out of Mother's Day.

"He loved her so much and he would spend a lot of time talking to her there. The cemetery has a very special place in his heart."