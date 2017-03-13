11:11am Tue 14 March
Adele tells x-rated joke during Aussie concert blackout

Warning: Story contains explicit content.
Adele dropped a filthy joke during a recent show in Adeleide. Photo/Getty

Adele has shocked fans with an X-rated joke at her concert in Adelaide, after the show was temporarily halted by a major power failure.

The powerhouse singer, who is due to begin her first New Zealand tour next week, was left adlibbing for four minutes when the lights and backing music suddenly stopped working during last night's show at Adelaide Oval.

However, Adele didn't let it faze her. Instead, she pulled out her filthiest gag.


"Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here? I need more applause than that because I might offend someone," she asked the crowd.

"What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath."

The star apologised for the technical issue before performing her final song.

"I'm sorry about the power cut tonight. You'll never guess what it was? So you know the band's stage starts revolving after a little while, well as the stage revolved it pulled the power plug out so all the instruments went off," she explained.

"I won't be revolving that stage again, will I? Thank you for your patience with my absolutely useless banter and thank you for putting up with some terrible jokes."

The timing of the power outage - though not the fault of electricity providers - was perfect, given South Australia's ongoing problems with power supply.

The state government will today announce "dramatic" new measures to address SA's energy crisis, after billionaire Elon Musk yesterday said he could fix the problem in 100 days with batteries.

- news.com.au

