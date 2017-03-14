10:17am Tue 14 March
Network
Rebecca Malcolm
Rotorua Daily Post health and business reporter

Rotorua woman in The Bachelor New Zealand

A Rotorua woman is one of the 19 hopefuls vying for love in the new season of The Bachelor New Zealand.

Mariana Morrison, the granddaughter of the late Sir Howard Morrison, was last night announced as one of the contestants.

For her swim coach, Henk Greupink, it marks the end of several months of keeping Miss Morrison's secret.

Mariana Morrison swam 11.5km from Motiti Island to Maketu in 2015 to raise money for Rotorua Hospice. Photo/File
Mariana Morrison swam 11.5km from Motiti Island to Maketu in 2015 to raise money for Rotorua Hospice. Photo/File


Mr Greupink has helped mentor Miss Morrison on some of her epic swims such as the Pacific Open Water Challenge in Samoa and the Motiti Island to Maketu swim. He said she would be a natural on television.

"She'll be really good. She's a true professional but I think it runs in the genes."

Mr Greupink said when they were planning the upcoming swimming season Miss Morrison started to say she'd be unavailable for a stretch of time.

He started to make the connections and soon realised what she was doing - but was sworn to secrecy.

"I say good on her, absolutely good on her."

Mariana Morrison with her grandmother Lady Kuia Morrison, wife of the late Sir Howard Morrison. Photo/File
Mariana Morrison with her grandmother Lady Kuia Morrison, wife of the late Sir Howard Morrison. Photo/File


Mr Greupink described Miss Morrison as driven.

"She's very passionate about what she wants to achieve."

He admitted he wasn't sure whether he'd watch Miss Morrison on television, but said he would try to catch an episode "so I can give her stick".

In her publicity information, Miss Morrison described her ideal man as basically Frank Farmer from The Bodyguard (played by Kevin Costner).

Season three of The Bachelor NZ airs on Sunday, March 19 at 7pm on Three.

