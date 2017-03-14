Snoop Dogg pulls gun on Donald Trump in video for Lavender

Snoop Dogg has made a bold political statement in his new video by pulling a gun on a clown dressed as Donald Trump.

The video for Lavender, featuring BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada, debuted overnight and shows the rapper aiming a gun at a clown version of the president.

The outspoken Trump critic told Billboard he wanted to make a bold statement because "the whole world is clownin' around ... nobody's dealing with the real issue with this f***ing clown as president".

He continued: "If you really look at some of these motherf***ers, they are clowns."

The song's controversial video is matched by Snoop's lyrics, which include lines like: "Trying to keep from dying in these muthaf***in' streets / F*** the police/ From a black man's point of view."

Snoop went on to list his grievences with Trump's presidency to Billboard, saying there was "a lot of clown s*** going on".

"The ban that this motherf***er tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf***ers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf***ers that's not black on the streets making money off of it - but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you've been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it," he said.

The video also features Michael Rapaport playing a dad who gets shot by police.

The clip's director, YouTube star Jesse Wellens, told Billboard the idea for the clip came from a smoking session.

"When I watch it against other music videos, this one has a message and a story. It looks like a film. I'm just proud of the entire piece altogether."

- NZ Herald