Kim Kardashian talks Paris robbery: 'There's no way out'

Kim Kardashian West feared she would be "shot in the back" if she tried to escape her Paris robbers.

The 36-year-old reality star suffered a harrowing ordeal when masked raiders tied her up in her bathroom and stole her jewellery from her apartment during Paris Fashion Week last October.

She opened up about the traumatic experience on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, admitting she felt she had "no way out".

In a preview clip for next week's episode, Kim told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian: "They ask for money. I said 'I don't have any money.'

"They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun like, clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs...

"I had a split second in my mind to make this quick decision.

"Am I gonna run down the stairs? ... Either they're gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like, I'm f***ed. There's no way out."

Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, previously admitted she felt filming 'KUWTK' was theraputic for her daughter as she was able to properly explain to her family what had happened.

Kris said: "When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street. And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through."

Because of what happened to Kim - who has children North, three, and Saint, 14 months, with husband Kanye West - Kris admitted the entire family have made huge changes to their lives and grown more security-conscious.

She added: "She just thinks that it might bring some awareness.

"You know, it's changed the way we live our lives and just the way we take care of our kids and our grandchildren. So it's been a process.

"I locked all the doors and changed the locks cause I'm afraid."

But Kris admitted she finds it difficult to watch the show footage of her daughter discussing her ordeal.

She said: "I was watching it and I was balling - balling when I saw it. "And I just saw some of it. I couldn't even watch the whole thing it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time and something so awful happened to somebody you love so much. And it's just like it chokes me up every time to think about it.

"No one can get through the first few minutes without getting hysterical. Like, I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. But its remarkable to listen to her tell the story and she does that ... moment by moment."

