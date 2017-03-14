6:13am Tue 14 March
Amy Krouse Rosenthal, best-selling author, dead at age 51

NEW YORK (AP) " Amy Krouse Rosenthal, a popular author, filmmaker and speaker who brightened lives with her wide-eyed spirit " and broke hearts when she wrote of being terminally ill and leaving behind her husband Jason " has died.

Her longtime literary agent, Amy Rennert, said Rosenthal died Monday. Rosenthal was 51 and had been diagnosed in 2015 with ovarian cancer.

A Chicago native and longtime resident, Rosenthal completed than more 30 books, including journals, memoirs and the best-selling pictures stories "Uni the Unicorn" and "Duck! Rabbit!" She made short films and YouTube videos, gave TED talks and provided radio commentary for NPR among others.

She also raised three children and had a flair for random acts of kindness, whether hanging dollar bills from a tree or leaving notes on ATM machines.

