3:00am Tue 14 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ed Sheeran to guest star on 'Game of Thrones'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) " Ed Sheeran will guest star in the upcoming season of "Game of Thrones."

The show's producers made the announcement Sunday night during a panel discussion at the South by Southwest festival in Texas.

Producer David Benioff told the audience that they've been trying to get the 26-year-old British singer a spot on the show for years to surprise Sheeran fan Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the HBO fantasy drama.

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" premieres on HBO July 16.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 14 Mar 2017 03:48:22 Processing Time: 28ms