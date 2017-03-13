These are the women looking for love on The Bachelor season three

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

It's almost time for a new season of The Bachelor New Zealand, which means a whole new group of Bachelorettes looking for love ... or, at least, airtime.

A group of 19 new hopefuls have just been announced and if the new Bachelor had any say in who made the cut, it seems Zac Franich has a type.

A lot of the women are from Auckland or Wellington and they're all either highly creative, extremely active or both.

They all describe themselves as some variation of "bubbly" or "outgoing", are somewhat old-fashioned and more than a few of them are described as "weird" or "crazy".

That said, a few of them have some promising surprises up their sleeves. Ally listed her hidden talent as twerking, while Charlotte legitimately takes a twerking class "to keep fit". And one Bachelorette, Molly is apparently "known for her breakdancing" after a few wines.

There are a couple of beauty pageant queens, models, humanitarians, scholars and someone who partied with Justin Bieber.

Here's a little info about each of the new Bachelorettes:

ALLY

Continued below.

Related Content The big change coming to The Bachelor NZ Shelley Bridgeman: Why you should boycott The Bachelor NZ Video Watch: The Bachelor promo

Age: 23 / Star Sign: Virgo / Hometown: Worcester, England / Now based in: Nelson

Ally's hidden talents? "I can twerk, do the splits ... and I have a sloth tattoo on my butt!"





BEL

Age: 25 / Star Sign: Libra / Hometown: Christchurch / Now based in: Auckland

Bel lives with her friends and her two rescue cats and describes herself as "unlucky in love".





CHARLOTTE

Age: 24 / Star Sign: Scorpio / Hometown: Auckland / Now based in: Auckland

Charlotte does a twerking class once a week to keep fit and thinks her friends would describe her as "crazy".





CLAUDIA

Age: 21 / Star Sign: Leo / Hometown: Auckland / Now based in: Auckland and Dunedin

Claudia wants someone she can be her "lovely weird self with" as long as they can accept her love of Anthony Kiedis - she's read his autobiography four times.





ELAINA

Age: 26 / Star Sign: Pisces / Hometown: Bangkok, Thailand / Now based in: Wellington



Elaina is "always smiling" and while she says she's not competitive, the other Bachelorettes should note she does "love doing a bit of Muay Thai boxing" and is a big UFC fan.





HANNAH

Age: 29 / Star Sign: Libra / Hometown: Invercargill / Now based in: Auckland

Hannah may have "narrowly missed out on qualifying for the NZ gymnastics team" but she "can still wheel out a backflip as a party trick".



JESS

Age: 23 / Star Sign: Aries / Hometown: Hull, England / Now based in: Auckland

Pageant queen and model Jess got one piece of advice from her family: "Have fun, but not too much fun".





KATEY

Age: 21 / Star Sign: Scorpio / Hometown: Auckland / Now based in: Auckland

Katey's relationship dealbreaker? "Sushi ... that's my favourite food and he has to love sushi".





LILY

Age: 20 / Star Sign: Scorpio / Hometown: Darwin, Australia / Now based in: Wellington



Self -proclaimed adrenaline junkie, Lily is the "wild child" of the group whose hobbies include "stuff that goes fast and that makes me feel like I might die".





LUCIA

Age: 21 / Star Sign: Cancer / Hometown: Auckland / Now based in: Auckland

Lucia's friends would describe her as "a bit of a cool cat", but she'll be put off if the Bach is a bad kisser or is "too serious".





MARIANA

Age: 31 / Star Sign: Cancer / Hometown: Rotorua / Now based in: Rotorua and Tokoroa

Mariana says her ideal man is basically Frank Farmer from The Bodyguard (played by Kevin Costner).





MOLLY

Age: 24 / Star Sign: Aquarius / Hometown: Wellington / Now based in: Wellington

The most romantic thing Molly's done is sent a txt with "a few emojis", but on the plus side, "after a few wines she's known for her breakdancing".





MONIQUE

Age: 25 / Star Sign: Capricorn / Hometown: Wellington / Now based in: Auckland

Some twerk, others breakdance, Monique's party trick? "I know the alphabet backwards".





NINA

Age: 23 / Star Sign: Libra / Hometown: Christchurch / Now based in: Auckland

An artist and a musician, Nina's ideal date includes visiting an art gallery - "and then a delicious Italian dinner and I'm yours".





ROSIE

Age: 23 / Star Sign: Aries / Hometown: Benson, Oxfordshire, England / Now based in: Christchurch.

Rosie "has been told before she looks like Snow White - so now she's hoping that Zac will be her Prince Charming".





SOPHIE

Age: 26 / Star Sign: Taurus / Hometown: Te Pahu / Now based in: Te Pahu

Sophie's embarrassing moment makes for promising viewing: "I once showed a guy I had just met a giant blister on my toe because I got nervous and didn't know what else to do".





STEPHANIE

Age: 24 / Star Sign: Taurus / Hometown: Auckland / Now based in: Auckland

Aspiring lawyer Stephanie has a life motto we could all learn from: "Live it up, eat dessert and travel more".





TAYLAR

Age: 23 /Star Sign: Virgo / Hometown: Christchurch / Now based in: Christchurch

Taylar was a cheerleader for six years so her party trick is "her ability to put her leg behind her head".





VIARNI

Age: 22 / Star Sign: Leo / Hometown: Mount Maunganui / Now based in: Auckland

Viarni's claims to fame include winning a nationwide model search and being invited to an after-party with Justin Bieber.

* Season 3 of The Bachelor NZ airs on Sunday, March 19 at 7pm on Three.

- NZ Herald