I Dare You: Justin Bieber's been making sex metaphors since age 14

The Herald's entertainment team are daring each other to do terrible things. This week, Siena Yates listens to a different Justin Bieber album every day in the lead-up to his Mt Smart show this Saturday.

Monday

Let me just preface this by saying I don't hate Justin Bieber, at all. His music has always, at the very least, been the epitome of catchy pop and I've listened to him on and off since he first turned up with that ridiculous haircut and his hi-top Supras.

So the joke's on you, workmates. I ain't even mad.

Actually, listening to Biebs' first album [2009's My World] was kind of fun (at first).

I jammed Baby so hard at the gym that the woman on the treadmill next to me literally stopped me to say, "is that Baby?" with a disgusted look on her face.

What can I say? I'm a sucker for Ludacris. Yes, it was Baby. And then it was One Time and then ... well, then the good times pretty much came to a screeching halt.

Between the ridiculous writing, the chipmunk voice and the noughties production, most of the songs on My World are awful.

But none so much as First Dance, in which the Biebs - aged approximately six and a half at the time - sings about taking a girl's virginity under the guise of taking her to her first prom.

Want receipts? I quote: "If you give the first dance to me girl, I promise I'll be gentle, I know we gotta do it slowly. If you give your first dance to me I'm gonna cherish every moment. It only happens once in a lifetime."

"No teachers around to see us dancing close I'm telling you our parents will never know, before the lights go up and the music turns off, now's the perfect time for me to taste your lip gloss."

Biebs, bringing the class since 2009.

- NZ Herald