Fans speculate Adele is pregnant with her second child on Instagram

She often shares backstage photos from her world tour with her 25 million followers on social media.

However Adele's most recent upload caused something of a stir among her fans - as they began to speculate whether she was pregnant according to Daily Mail.

The singer, 28, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her rehearsing at the ANZ Stadium, with her hand placed on her stomach - sending fans into a frenzy over whether she is expecting her second child with Simon Konecki.

Adele, who is currently touring Australia and New Zealand, looked gorgeous in the black and white snap, which saw her rehearsing in a bathroom in an open-shoulder polka dot dress.

Clearly engrossed in the song, the Hello hitmaker closed her eyes as she passionately belted out her warm up - with one hand in the air and one on her stomach.

However it was her hand, rested towards her diaphragm, that caused chaos among fans - who took its position as an indication that she could be pregnant.

Many quickly proceeded to speculate the news in the photo's comments, with one writing: 'Is she insinuating that she is pregnant?' and another asking: 'Is that a bump?'

Meanwhile others appeared more certain in their beliefs, writing: 'She is def pregnant', as another agreed: '#pregnant #whyelseholdyourtummylikethat'

Adele and her husband Simon Konecki, who she only revealed she had married last month, are already parents to a four-year-old son, Angelo.

The singer had met the Drop4Drop founder back in 2011, and they went on to welcome their first child in October 2012.

Despite his tender age, the Rolling In The Deep singer admitted in a recent interview with OK! that she is already hoping to instill gentlemanly values in her son.

She explained to the magazine: 'I'm raising him to respect women. He knows I'm a powerful force.'

'He feels it at home, let alone when he comes to work with me. And he comes everywhere with me anyway!'

- Daily Mail