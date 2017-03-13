Fans take to Twitter to ruthlessly mock Lorde's SNL dancing

She made her debut on Saturday Night Live this week, performing her new single Green Light.

But Lorde's unusual dance moves caught the attention of a number of viewers, who took to Twitter to poke fun at the star, the Daily Mail reports.

"Why does Lorde dance like Elaine?" one user humorously asked, comparing the New Zealand-born pop star's moves to those of Seinfeld character Elaine Benes.

my mom said Lorde's dancing on SNL looked like Elaine's from Seinfeld.

she was right pic.twitter.com/4Z9RAWwbMe — MiKayla J. (@awkwardblab) March 12, 2017

The 20-year-old broke out into erratic moves during her performance, waving around her hair and jumping into the air with abandon.

The freestyle form of dancing led one to speculate that Lorde was less than self-concious about making her SNL debut.

"Lorde takes the whole 'dance like no one's watching' thing VERY seriously," one user wrote in a tweet which was liked more than 300 times.

Lorde takes that whole "dance like no one's watching" thing VERY seriously. pic.twitter.com/OohiuFgxIp — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 12, 2017

"Lorde is still crazy. Good to know," remarked another of the performance, which saw Lorde wearing a sparkling silver top and high-waisted tight black pants as she danced wildly. A further person added that her moves were "worrisome".

Not a fan of the witty Twitter critiques, a fan wrote, "Yall are so mean lol let her dance she's rocking out & feeling the music".

I live for Lorde's dancing. She's not choreographed + she's not over-calculated. She's just feeling the music and moving fluidly. #SNL — Lorde News (@LordeNews) March 12, 2017

Also, people getting on Lorde for her dancing are stupid. She's doing what she wants, she's expressing herself and she's different — katie (@katiecutlip_) March 12, 2017

Meanwhile, it appears that Lorde isn't the only one performing some unusual dance moves to the new song.

The pop star's close friend Taylor Swift last week took to Instagram to praise the track, writing, "g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages".

g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages ELLA I LOVE YOU A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Late last week the pop star released her video for the much-anticipated new track that will feature on her forthcoming album, Melodrama.

