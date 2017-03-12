Saturday Night Live: Lorde's performance of Royals gets derailed by mansplainers

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

As well as being the musical guest on Saturday night's episode of Saturday Night Live, Lorde cameoed in a sketch that parodied mansplaining feminists.

Scarlett Johansson also appeared in the sketch, which stars Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney as two male feminists who profess their respect for women.

They explain how hard it is to be a woman while giving the women next to them little time to speak.

Bennett and Mooney then invited Lorde to sing before interrupting her almost immediately with their own rendition of Royals.

Lorde also performed on Saturday night's episode, singing Green Light and Liability from her upcoming album Melodrama, which arrives June 16.

- NZ Herald