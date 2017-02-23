Pop star Ed Sheeran lands guest role in HBO's Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones has announced the unlikeliest of celebrity cameos in its upcoming season: Ed Sheeran.

Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss made the announcement during a SXSW panel talk which also included Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner who play Arya and Sansa Stark.

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it," Benioff said with a nod to Williams who is a known fan of Sheeran's.

They didn't give away any details on the nature of Sheeran's appearance but according to Variety, HBO has confirmed the guest-spot.

However, all they said about it was: "He has a role. No more details".

In an effort to move away from the subject at the panel, Turner joked: "I'm still waiting on [Justin] Bieber", to which Weiss replied jokingly: "You're waiting on Biebs? Season nine."

Game of Thrones was recently announced to be returning to screens on July 17.

