12:40pm Mon 13 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Pop star Ed Sheeran lands guest role in HBO's Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran is set to appear in Game of Thrones. Photos / Supplied
Ed Sheeran is set to appear in Game of Thrones. Photos / Supplied

Game of Thrones has announced the unlikeliest of celebrity cameos in its upcoming season: Ed Sheeran.

Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss made the announcement during a SXSW panel talk which also included Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner who play Arya and Sansa Stark.

READ MORE:
Rachel Hunter's summer of love
Game of Thrones is heading to Carpool Karaoke - but how?

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it," Benioff said with a nod to Williams who is a known fan of Sheeran's.

They didn't give away any details on the nature of Sheeran's appearance but according to Variety, HBO has confirmed the guest-spot.

However, all they said about it was: "He has a role. No more details".

In an effort to move away from the subject at the panel, Turner joked: "I'm still waiting on [Justin] Bieber", to which Weiss replied jokingly: "You're waiting on Biebs? Season nine."

Game of Thrones was recently announced to be returning to screens on July 17.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 13 Mar 2017 12:41:18 Processing Time: 16ms