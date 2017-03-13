6:03am Mon 13 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Kong' outmuscles 'Logan' to become king of the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Kong is the king of the box office this weekend.

Studio estimates say Sunday that "Kong: Skull Island" took in a strong $61 million in its first weekend in theaters. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, the Warner Bros. and Legendary actioner cost a reported $185 million to produce.

King Kong outmuscled another beast to take the top spot. Fox's Wolverine installment "Logan," dropped 58 percent from its debut and earned $37.9 million, raising its total to $152.7 million.

In third place, "Get Out," the buzzy horror directed by Jordan Peele added $21.1 million, pushing its sum to $111 million in just three weeks.

Rounding out the top five are the faith-based movie "The Shack," with $10.1 million, and "The Lego Batman Movie" with $7.8 million.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 13 Mar 2017 06:54:54 Processing Time: 39ms