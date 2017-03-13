2 die in crush at massive Argentine rock concert

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) " Argentine officials say two people have died in a crush at a massive rock concert.

The open-air site of Saturday night's concert in the town of Olavarria was set up for 200,000 people, but prosecutor Susana Alonso tells the Todo Noticias television channel that it was apparently overcrowded. She says an unspecified number of other people are injured.

Singer Indio Solari saw people on the ground and paused the concert for several minutes during his third song to appeal for help.

Local news media say many people were stranded for hours after the concert for lack of adequate bus service.

Olavarria is about 300 kilometers (180 miles) southwest of the capital, Buenos Aires.