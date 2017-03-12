10:09pm Sun 12 March
Richard Gere in Israel criticizes settlements

JERUSALEM (AP) " Richard Gere has lashed out at Israel over its settlements in territory that Palestinians want for a state.

The "Pretty Woman" star came to Jerusalem for the local premiere of a new film by Israeli writer-director Joseph Cedar in which he stars.

A story in Sunday's Haaretz newspaper quoted the actor as saying "settlements are such an absurd provocation ... and they are certainly not part of the program of someone who wants a genuine peace process."

The international community mostly views settlements as an obstacle to creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel in territory it captured in the 1967 war. Israel says settlements along with other core issues like security should be resolved in peace talks.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

