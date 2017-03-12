9:29pm Sun 12 March
Lorde thrills fans with Saturday Night Live performance

Lorde appeared on SNL with host Scarlett Johansson. Photo / via NBC
One of New Zealand's finest musical exports has made a second appearance on one of America's biggest TV shows.

Kiwi star Lorde performed her new songs Green Light and ballad Liability on Saturday Night Live - a show that avergaes more than 10 million viewers.

The singer-songwriter's performances were introduced by this week's host, Scarlett Johanson, and was met with rapturous applause.

Lorde's last appearance was in 2015, alongside English electronic music duo Disclosure.

Her new album Melodrama will be released on June 16.





