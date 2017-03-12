Lorde thrills fans with Saturday Night Live performance

One of New Zealand's finest musical exports has made a second appearance on one of America's biggest TV shows.

Kiwi star Lorde performed her new songs Green Light and ballad Liability on Saturday Night Live - a show that avergaes more than 10 million viewers.

The singer-songwriter's performances were introduced by this week's host, Scarlett Johanson, and was met with rapturous applause.

Lorde's last appearance was in 2015, alongside English electronic music duo Disclosure.

Her new album Melodrama will be released on June 16.

Here's the HQ of that phenomenal portrait from SNL photographer Mary Ellen Matthews. #Lorde pic.twitter.com/d95YbJpe1u — Lorde_fix (@Lorde_fix) March 12, 2017

That Lorde song was about to make me bawl, you could hear she was 100% singing live and her raw vocals are just incredible #snl — Elle MissGlamBAM (@photoholicgurli) March 12, 2017





Only two more days until SNL with Scarlett Johansson and @lorde drops! #SNL pic.twitter.com/ZxAwM3yZso — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2017

- Newstalk ZB