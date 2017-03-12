The biggest trick of Adele's tour revealed

It's the biggest mystery of Adele's current Australasian stadium tour.

How on earth does the singing superstar emerge on stage in the middle of the stadium each night, given she's on a sports ground with no underground access to the stage?

The singing superstar spends several minutes every night "drenched in sweat" being wheeled through the crowd to the stage in a small box, past thousands of unsuspecting fans, The Sun reported.

The Grammy award winner, 28, uses the unusual mode of transportation on tour to make her way through the crowds of fans undetected to get to her starting position every night under the stage, The Sun reports.

Her 2017 performances are staged in the centre meaning there is no underground tunnel allowing her to travel in private to the stage.

Instead she is flanked by her security team as she is rolled past the unsuspecting audience while sitting in a black box on wheels "with an iPad" to keep her entertained.

She has hinted at the unglamorous mode of transportation to fans, laughing as she quipped: "How I get to this stage makes me so sweaty, I'm drenched.

"I can't tell you til the end - you'll laugh when you find out."

A source explained: "Adele sits in the box for several minutes as she is taken from her dressing room right to the centre of the crowd," The Sun reported.

Continued below.

"Most of her fans are already seated and just assume it's a piece of kit they are moving but some have been told by staff at venues that it's actually their idol and a woman worth $137 million sitting in a pretty small box a few feet from them.

"A few have worked it out as her personal security Peter Van Der Deer - who is never away from her side - accompanies the box during its journey.

"Then her team flank it as it reaches the stage and shield her from view as she climbs out and goes to wait underneath the stage for the start.

"Fans have been told she has an iPad in there to keep her entertained but it is a very sweaty and unglamorous part of the show for Adele to get through but she's down to earth and jokes about it."

The newly married mum-of-one is currently on tour in Australia, will tour New Zealand, and finish off her gruelling two year tour with four dates at Wembley Stadium in June and July.

On Friday the singer was left in tears after she stopped the show momentarily as a fan suffered a heart attack mid performance.

On Saturday she dedicated her performance of Take It All to the female fan, who is reportedly still in Westmead Hospital.

Adele's NZ dates:

• Thursaday, March 23: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

• Saturday, March 25: Mt Smart Stadium

• Sunday, March 26: Mt Smart Stadium

- news.com.au