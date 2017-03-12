Chris Hemsworth shows exactly what goes into his gruelling Thor workout

By Natalie Wolfe

Have you ever yearned for a body like Chris Hemsworth's?

Then, you're in luck (sort of), because the Aussie actor has finally given the world a sneak peek into what exactly goes into getting his body ready to play the superhero Thor.

Taking to Instagram, Hemsworth showed off his intense workout routine and just watching it will leave you exhausted.

The gruelling video shows the 33-year-old actor doing everything from massive bicep curls to gasping for air as he crawls with bungee cords attached to him.

Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro. For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.com A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:30am PST

The actor also paid tribute to his trainer Luke Zocchi from Zoco Body Pro, who Hemsworth dubbed "a flat out legend".

In much of the video, Zocchi is seen training alongside the Thor actor including sprinting on the treadmill as Hemsworth rides an exercise bike.

Hemsworth's trainer seems to be the Aussie PT to the stars, regularly posting snaps of him and celebrities.

Continued below.

Related Content New theory reveals author Jane Austen may have died from arsenic poisoning Miley Cyrus took over as host of Ellen DeGeneres' show after the comic fell ill Was it Thor? We're not so sure

Most recently, Zocchi was snapped with Miley Cyrus, who is currently dating Chris' younger brother Liam.

His Instagram also revealed he's worked with much of the Thor cast, including Cate Blanchett.

#TBT After my last training session with @cateblanchett. I have been getting a lot of questions asking If the lifestyle guide is for women and the answer is yes! I don't only train big muscly dudes twice my size If you want to know more about the lifestyle guide click on the link at the top of the page #twenty40training #lefiestyle #guide #getin #health #fitness A post shared by Luke Zocchi (@zocobodypro) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:20am PST

Zocchi also seems to follow Hemsworth around the world as his onset trainer.

And we're off again, gotta slap the Tim Tams outta this bloke !!! #Saturday #flights #goodtimes #yeowww #timtams #in #moderation A post shared by Luke Zocchi (@zocobodypro) on Nov 19, 2016 at 5:10pm PST

On the set of Hemsworth's newest movie Thor: Ragnarok in August last year, Zocchi revealed to Sunrise what it takes to get the Aussie actor in superhero shape.

"We just lift a lot of weights, eat a lot of food and train really hard," he said.

"We probably train five to six times a week and just work hard pretty much. He's looking good... he's pretty buff," Zocchi added.

- news.com.au