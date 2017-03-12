6:31pm Sun 12 March
Chris Hemsworth shows exactly what goes into his gruelling Thor workout

By Natalie Wolfe

Chris Hemsworth. Photo / Instagram
Chris Hemsworth. Photo / Instagram

Have you ever yearned for a body like Chris Hemsworth's?

Then, you're in luck (sort of), because the Aussie actor has finally given the world a sneak peek into what exactly goes into getting his body ready to play the superhero Thor.

Taking to Instagram, Hemsworth showed off his intense workout routine and just watching it will leave you exhausted.

The gruelling video shows the 33-year-old actor doing everything from massive bicep curls to gasping for air as he crawls with bungee cords attached to him.


The actor also paid tribute to his trainer Luke Zocchi from Zoco Body Pro, who Hemsworth dubbed "a flat out legend".

In much of the video, Zocchi is seen training alongside the Thor actor including sprinting on the treadmill as Hemsworth rides an exercise bike.

Hemsworth's trainer seems to be the Aussie PT to the stars, regularly posting snaps of him and celebrities.

Most recently, Zocchi was snapped with Miley Cyrus, who is currently dating Chris' younger brother Liam.

His Instagram also revealed he's worked with much of the Thor cast, including Cate Blanchett.



Zocchi also seems to follow Hemsworth around the world as his onset trainer.


On the set of Hemsworth's newest movie Thor: Ragnarok in August last year, Zocchi revealed to Sunrise what it takes to get the Aussie actor in superhero shape.

"We just lift a lot of weights, eat a lot of food and train really hard," he said.

"We probably train five to six times a week and just work hard pretty much. He's looking good... he's pretty buff," Zocchi added.

- news.com.au

