Footrot Flats creator Murray Ball dies - reports

There are reports Footrot Flats creator Murray Ball has died, aged 78.

Fans have taken to social media to farewell Ball.

"Thank you Murray for the daily dose of joy," one woman posted on Facebook.

Another man expressed his sadness as the loss of a "legend".

"RIP Muzza. Your stories of Wal and the Dog will live forever," he said.

Another poster said he grew up reading Ball's cartoons, and had a whole collection of his comic books.

"He inspired me to do my own drawing and write my own cartoon strips when I was younger. Heartbreaking that he is no longer with us."

Others took to Twitter to post their messages of 'RIP'.

"There can be few folk in the last 30/40 years to have bought so much laughter to New Zealanders as Murray Ball, Dog & Horse," one person tweeted.

"RIP Murray Ball," said another.

"My Grandad gave me every single Footrot Flats as a child and I absolutely loved them. You hugely shaped Kiwi culture."

The iconic Kiwi cartoonist, who was reportedly ill for some time before his death, was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2002 for services as a cartoonist.

His famous Footrot Flats cartoon strip was adapted into a stage play and a full-length animated movie.

The Manawatu man settled in Gisborne and began working on his comic in 1975.

- NZ Herald