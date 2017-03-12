Pink posts the world's cutest photo with her new baby Jameson

By Natalie Wolfe

Pink might've kept her second pregnancy completely under wraps but she definitely isn't keeping her newborn a secret - and we're all thankful for it.

The singer took to Instagram to post the world's most adorable snap of herself and her baby Jameson Moon Hart with a caption thanking fans for their reception of her, Sia and Stargate's hit song Waterfall.

We just wanted to say "hey thanks!" To Sia and stargate and all the lovely humans showing us so much love for our little song on the radio. I love singing, I love Sia, I love this little guy and I'm stoked you all love it. Carry on.... TGIF #waterfall #love A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

The 37-year-old singer went makeup free for the cute shot as Jameson rested his head on her shoulder and the photo is just another example of Pink posting adorable photos of her family.

Pink, who gave birth to Jameson on Boxing Day last year, is also mum to five-year Willow Sage who she used to reveal her second pregnancy with motocross rider Carey Hart.

The singer announced she was expecting in November last year with a simple 'Surprise!' showing off her huge baby bump as Willow cuddled her.

Surprise! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

Pink hinted in May last year to Good Morning America she was verging on having another child telling them, "I love being a mama. I made a choice a long time ago that I was going to have a successful family and that is my absolute number one goal in life," she said.

"I feel like I have two kids right now. I would like a third. No, I want to say that Carey Hart's an awesome husband and a really good dad, but he's also like a second child," she continued.

- news.com.au