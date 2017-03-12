Justin Bieber snubs Australian fans: 'You make me sick'

Justin Bieber reportedly told a fan she made him sick after she asked for a selfie.

The 23-year-old singer was approached by 20-year-old Sabah Helal in Sydney, Australia, during the week but left her in tears after verbally lashing out after her request.

Justin allegedly said to her: "You're invading my privacy, I don't want a photo. Look at you, you make me sick."

Sabah's mother Houda Bennaoui told The Herald Sun: "My daughter was bawling her eyes out. She was dying to meet him and then he humiliated her.

"After years of supporting him, my daughter will never see him again in concert."

Justin's fan snub came after Adele defended him when he was booed at her recent concert in Sydney.

Speaking during her gig at the ANZ Stadium, Adele, 28, asked concertgoers if they planned to attend Justin's upcoming show at the same stadium later this month, but her question was greeted by boos from her fans.

However, she quickly rushed to defend the star, saying: "If you started out at 12, you'd be like that too, okay!"

Justin has been a controversial figure since shooting to fame with his single Baby in 2010 and has had a number of issues with the law, paparazzi and fans.

Last year, Justin explained that he would no longer agree to take selfies with fans because he was sick of being treated like a "zoo animal".

He wrote on Instagram: "If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I'm not gonna take a picture I'm done taking pictures. It has gotten to the point that people won't even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity. I realize people will be disappointed but I don't owe anybody a picture."

"People who say 'but I bought ur album' know that you got my album and you got what you paid for AN ALBUM! It doesn't say in fine print whenever you see me you also get a photo (sic)."