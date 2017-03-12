Trolls do CIA-level research to ruin Shia LaBeouf's Trump protest

By Natalie Wolfe

Never has the world seen a game of Capture the Flag like this one.

Shia LaBeouf thought he'd evaded the world's trolls when he placed his anti-Trump protest 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' in the middle of nowhere.

But, as most people already know, you should never underestimate the power of the internet.

The protest, which was originally placed outside of New York's Museum of Moving Image, came to fruition on January 20, the day Donald Trump was inaugurated as the President of the USA.

https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1

NOW LIVE



Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017

It was supposed to livestream 24/7 for the duration of Trump's presidency but quickly became a "flashpoint for violence" and a spot that needed around the clock police patrols.

LaBeouf himself was arrested in January after he allegedly assaulted a pro-Trump supporter at the stream.

Due to the clashes, the stream was then moved to a wall outside the El Rey Theatre in Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 18.

After constant vandalism of the camera and continued violence around the site, LaBeouf became well and truly fed up and decided to move the protest to an undisclosed location.

The Transformers actor kept the camera stream going but instead decided to film a flag emblazoned with the slogan 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US'.

Undeterred by the secrecy surrounding the flag's location, trolls from the image-based bulletin board site, made it their mission to discover the spot and conducted CIA-level research to find the secret spot.

Trolls from the /pol board within 4chan began studying flight paths and times and even resorted to studying patterns made by the sun and stars in order to find the location.

LaBeouf was then photographed in a Tennessee diner with a fan which gave the trolls a smaller window to search in.

When they were relatively sure of the location, they enlisted the services of a local 4channer to drive around the suspected location honking his car horn.

A little over two days after the flag was flown in its probably final location, the lifestream filmed the flag being stolen and replaced by a Trump hat.

The hat has now been dropped from the flag pole.

Trump should just disband the CIA and replace them all with the kids from 4chan. Much better track record. #HeWillNotDivideUs — King of Zeroes ⑨ (@KevinDahmer) March 10, 2017

Someone found Shia LaBeouf's hidden "He Will Not Divide Us" flag and replaced it with a Trump hat. We're living in an exciting time, people. pic.twitter.com/qxlkBjjhwq — Cameron King (@camking412) March 11, 2017

He Will Not Divide Us was supposed to be a stand against Trump but ended up being a hilarious alternate reality game for Trump supporters. — Chris Ray Maldonado (@ChrisRGun) March 10, 2017

- news.com.au