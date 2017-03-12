2:00pm Sun 12 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trolls do CIA-level research to ruin Shia LaBeouf's Trump protest

By Natalie Wolfe

Shia LaBeouf. Photo / Getty
Shia LaBeouf. Photo / Getty

Never has the world seen a game of Capture the Flag like this one.

Shia LaBeouf thought he'd evaded the world's trolls when he placed his anti-Trump protest 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' in the middle of nowhere.

But, as most people already know, you should never underestimate the power of the internet.

The protest, which was originally placed outside of New York's Museum of Moving Image, came to fruition on January 20, the day Donald Trump was inaugurated as the President of the USA.


It was supposed to livestream 24/7 for the duration of Trump's presidency but quickly became a "flashpoint for violence" and a spot that needed around the clock police patrols.

LaBeouf himself was arrested in January after he allegedly assaulted a pro-Trump supporter at the stream.

Due to the clashes, the stream was then moved to a wall outside the El Rey Theatre in Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 18.

After constant vandalism of the camera and continued violence around the site, LaBeouf became well and truly fed up and decided to move the protest to an undisclosed location.

Continued below.

Related Content

The Transformers actor kept the camera stream going but instead decided to film a flag emblazoned with the slogan 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US'.




Undeterred by the secrecy surrounding the flag's location, trolls from the image-based bulletin board site 4chan, made it their mission to discover the spot and conducted CIA-level research to find the secret spot.

Trolls from the /pol board within 4chan began studying flight paths and times and even resorted to studying patterns made by the sun and stars in order to find the location.

LaBeouf was then photographed in a Tennessee diner with a fan which gave the trolls a smaller window to search in.

When they were relatively sure of the location, they enlisted the services of a local 4channer to drive around the suspected location honking his car horn.

A little over two days after the flag was flown in its probably final location, the lifestream filmed the flag being stolen and replaced by a Trump hat.

The hat has now been dropped from the flag pole.




- news.com.au

By Natalie Wolfe

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 12 Mar 2017 14:00:43 Processing Time: 1171ms