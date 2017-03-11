11:00am Sun 12 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Funniest interview of the year' sparks angry backlash online

By Adam Boult

Professor Robert Kelly, an expert on Korean politics, became an instant celebrity this week thanks to an unscheduled interruption during a live interview on BBC News.

The Professor was discussing the impeachment of South Korea's president Park Geun-hye when his young daughter appeared in the background in his study.

Footage of the interview appeared on Twitter and quickly went viral, with viewers around the world reveling in the near-perfect comic timing of the interruptions:






Continued below.

Related Content




The clip even spawned a couple of parodies:



However, this being the internet in 2017, all the untrammeled joy couldn't continue for long before naysayers started chiming in to point out that the clip was, in fact, bad and wrong, and not funny like you thought, you idiot.

Critics pointed disapprovingly to the way Professor Kelly tried to push his daughter away:




There was a lot of talk about the "nanny" on Twitter - and many questioning the assumption that she was hired-help and not the children's mother:






- Daily Telegraph UK

By Adam Boult

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 12 Mar 2017 11:00:43 Processing Time: 554ms