Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu baptised same weekend as suppresison lifts

The former Shortland Street actor accused of numerous sex crimes during acting classes has been baptised the same weekend his name suppression lapsed.

Rene Naufahu, 46, was today named as the Kiwi star accused of 14 counts of indecent assault and two charges of sexual violation between 2010 and 2013 against six women.

Naufahu, an original cast member who played Sam Aleni on the Kiwi soap, has denied the charges.



Judge David Sharp lifted the actor's name suppression at the actor's request last month, with it lapsing at 9am today.

Proud of our @4_13athletes brother Rene! Today he was baptized alongside his wife and kids! Privileged to walk the journey with you uso. Much love from your 4:13 family. Standing with your through it all Luke 3:21-22 After all the people were baptized, Jesus was baptized. As he was praying, the sky opened up and the Holy Spirit, like a dove descending, came down on him. And along with the Spirit, a voice: "You are my Son, chosen and marked by my love, pride of my life." A post shared by 4:13 Athletes NZ (@4_13athletes) on Mar 11, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Also today, in a social media post by the group 4:13 Athletes, Rene Naufahu can be seen in a pool with two other men.

The post read: "Proud of our @4_13athletes brother Rene! Today he was baptized alongside his wife and kids! Privileged to walk the journey with you uso. Much love from your 4:13 family. Standing with your through it all."

It then included a bible verse from Luke 3:21-22​ about the baptism and genealogy of Jesus.

The group says its mission is to empower "Christians and non Christians who are excelling in professional sport or are up and coming/talented, these nights are all about encouraging us to go to the field, court or arena to perform for an audience of one - The one who matters the most".

- NZ Herald