The Imax theatre in Auckland's CBD was evacuated thanks to a defective alarm going off this afternoon.

Northern fire communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said two fire crews were on their way to the Queen St complex after an alarm was activated and smoke was reported on level one.

Following investigations it was found to be a false alarm.

Phillips said it was possible the wild weather in Auckland had set the alarm off, as three others had also been falsley activated in the CBD today.

