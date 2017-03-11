4:00pm Sat 11 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Adele defended Justin Bieber after he was booed at her concert

Adele defends Justin Bieber. Photo / Getty
Adele defends Justin Bieber. Photo / Getty

Adele defended Justin Bieber after he was booed at her concert.

Speaking during her recent gig at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Adele, 28, asked concertgoers if they planned to attend Justin's upcoming show at the same stadium next week, but her question was greeted by boos from her fans.

Adele performs at ANZ Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty
Adele performs at ANZ Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty

However, she quickly rushed to defend the 23-year-old star, saying: "If you started out at 12, you'd be like that too, okay!"

Justin has been a controversial figure since shooting to fame with his single Baby in 2010 and has had a number of issues with the law, paparazzi and fans.

In 2016, Justin revealed he would not be bringing his Purpose world tour to Argentina, after he was warned in 2015 that he would be arrested if he entered the country again.

Judge Albert Julio Banos allegedly ordered the Boyfriend hitmaker's "immediate detention" because of a warrant stemming from an incident which took place in Buenos Aires in 2013.

His bodyguards, Hugo Alcides Hesny and Terrence Reche Smalls, were also allegedly subject to the same warrant.

Photo of Justin Bieber at the Miami Beach Police Department 2014. Photo / Getty
Photo of Justin Bieber at the Miami Beach Police Department 2014. Photo / Getty

The incident saw photographer Diego Pensoa accuse Justin's bodyguards of attacking him at a club in the country's capital city.

Continued below.

Related Content

It was alleged that Justin ordered the attack and his warrant came about because he never answered questions about the incident before leaving the country.

Prior to that incident he was accused by the Argentine government of desecrating the country's flag by kicking it off stage when he was performing in Bueno Aires.

In 2014, he was ordered to pay $81,000 in damages to a neighbour after pleading no contest to a vandalism charge over an egg-throwing incident.

And last year, he was involved in a physical confrontation with a man outside of his hotel in Cleveland, Ohio.

Selena Gomez (L) and Justin Bieber kiss at a basketball game in 2012. Photo / Getty
Selena Gomez (L) and Justin Bieber kiss at a basketball game in 2012. Photo / Getty

Also in 2016, he shut down his Instagram account after feuding with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez following a row with his followers over how they treated his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

He wrote at the time: "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like (sic)"

After Selena hit out, he fired back:

"It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love. I'm not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers (sic)."

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 11 Mar 2017 16:45:59 Processing Time: 24ms