Heavily pregnant Ciara crashes her car in Los Angeles

Recording artist Ciara. Photo / Getty
Ciara was in a car accident yesterday.

The 31-year-old singer - who is pregnant with her and husband Russell Wilson's first child together and already has son Future Zahir, two, with her former partner Future - was involved in a crash in Beverly Hills, TMZ reports.


According to the website, the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments responded to the scene after a "Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side" of her white Mercedes SUV.

Ciara was spotted walking around after the accident as she made a phone call and a source close to the star told PEOPLE: "She's fine."

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department added: "From what we can gather, it was exchange information only."

Meanwhile, Ciara recently revealed her son Future "can't wait" to be a big brother.

She shared: "He rubs my belly and he says, 'Hi baby. I love you, baby,' ... and then he puts my shirt down and says, 'Bye, bye baby.' So, that's his own thing.

"He sees a baby walking, smaller than him and walking -- it doesn't matter, it's a baby. So, he goes, 'baby' and he looks at me and he goes, 'Mama, baby' - and he tries to pull my sweatshirt up."

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on


And she called Russell an "awesome support system" for helping her to get through her pregnancy.

She said: "I'm very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of.

"My husband is pretty awesome... You see Russell playing on the field; he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference."

No Greater Feeling Than Being In Your Arms....#MCM

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on


Since announcing her pregnancy in October, the I Bet hitmaker hasn't taken any time off, and says her busy schedule makes her feel "like Superwoman."

She added: "It is definitely eventful while traveling and doing interviews while being pregnant. But honestly, I feel the most empowered by being able to do this. I feel like Superwoman, honestly!"

