Pamela Anderson says she will always stand by Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson has called Julian Assange "quite sexy", confessing that he stimulates her more than all her "ex-husbands and lovers combined".

In a blog post from March 9, Anderson refers to Assange as "My Julian" and calls him "the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence."

"Yes - I think he's quite sexy," she wrote.

Anderson, who met Assange through designer Vivienne Westwood, said she has spent enough time with him "to be absolutely sure of his intentions - they are good ones."

She also moved to discredit sexual assault claims, which Assange has failed to legally address, in Sweden.

"Any time anyone maliciously, or frivolously mentions 'rape' next to his name - they need to understand it is defamation," she wrote.

"We are all innocent until proven guilty. And there is no rape - it is a case of condom or not. It is ridiculous. This has been recklessly politicised. And, it is embarrassing for all involved."

She ends the blogpost by saying "I will always stand by My Julian ... love, Pamela".

In an earlier blog post, Anderson said she was "shocked" that Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hasn't stepped in to support Assange.

"He is famously known for the Spycatcher case. Defending freedom of speech. American relations shouldn't come before protection of a country's own citizen. I see that as a very weak position. Unfitting of Mr Turnbull from what I have read," she wrote.

Continued below.

Related Content Hugh Hefner responded to internet rumours that spread over the weekend about his death Couple ready to move on after unprovoked attack Pamela Anderson's son Dylan Jagger Lee starts modelling and music career

Anderson has long been an activist, supporting causes like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and AIDS research.

Anderson said that rumours that she was dating Assange "flattering".

"I have had more stimulating conversation with this man than all my ex husbands and lovers combined," she said. Our intentions were not to become romantic, but to join forces. The rumours are flattering. I think I might have what it takes to be an effective First Lady. If I had to chose a World Leader to stand beside and support whole heartedly it would be Julian Assange."

Assange has been coy before when asked if he and Anderson are dating.

"She's an attractive person with an attractive personality and whipsmart," he told Kyle and Jackie O.

"She's psychologically very savvy ... and over the last two years, she has done more to try and get this Australian, me, out of detention without charge than the culmination of the Governments of Gillard, Rudd, Abbott and Turnbull combined. It should not take Pamela Anderson to do the Australian Government's job, as capable as she is."

"I like her, she's great," Assange said. "I'm not going to go into the private details."

Pamela Anderson on Julian Assange

- news.com.au