The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending March 9, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars
3. Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie), Clean Bandit
4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
5. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
6. Green Light, Lorde
7. Million Reasons, Lady Gaga
8. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
9. Believer, Imagine Dragons
10. Chained to the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley), Katy Perry
Top Albums
1. , Ed Sheeran
2. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
3. Moana, Various Artists
4. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
5. American Teen, Khalid
6. HNDRXX, Future
7. FUTURE, Future
8. x, Ed Sheeran
9. Vaquero, Aaron Watson
10. Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
