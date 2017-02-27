Billy Ray Cyrus hints daughter secretly married Liam Hemsworth

Billy Ray Cyrus has sent the internet into a spin after posting a photo of daughter, Miley, which may have implied she has married Liam Hemsworth.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer, 55, took to social media to post an image of Miley, 24, on a digital camera where she is beaming in a white dress.

"I'm so happy ... you are happy @mileycyrus" he wrote.

I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus. A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Miley seems to have taken the photo herself as you can see her reflection in the shot.

She was expected to wed long-time love Hemsworth later this year.

Fans on the internet instantly went into a frenzy asking whether the Wrecking Ball singer had tied the knot.

Billy Ray Cyrus infuriated fans even more when he took to Instagram a few hours later.

Continued below.

Related Content Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio Music Awards Live stream: Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran set for iHeartRadio Awards Kate Stewart: Landscaping gets extremely personal

Instead of answering the pressing question everyone wanted to know, the singer just posted a photo of two dogs, captioning the pic "#Wheeeeeeeeedogies!!!!!!!!"

#Wheeeeeeeeedogies!!!!!!!! A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

"You are dodging THE QUESTION! Why was Miley. dressed in white and you were happy that she is happy. So many people want to know!!" Speedyaddie wrote on Instagram.

Another lamented: "I'm so mad. You can't just start all the drama and leave us hanging."

Reps for Cyrus and Hemsworth are yet to comment on the story.

The pair first met in 2009 on the set of their movie The Last Song.

They became engaged in 2012 only to break it off a year later, before reconciling in 2016.

2012 Oscar throwback !!!! Ps I look weird! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:19am PST

Dad Billy Ray Cyrus came to fame with his song Achy Breaky Heart in 1992.

- news.com.au