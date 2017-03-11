Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" " White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.
NBC's "Meet the Press" " Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.
CBS' "Face the Nation" " House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
CNN's "State of the Union" " Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.
"Fox News Sunday" " Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Gary Cohn, White House economic adviser.
