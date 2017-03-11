NEW YORK (AP) " "Bridges of Madison County" author Robert James Waller has died at 77, literary agency confirms.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
NEW YORK (AP) " "Bridges of Madison County" author Robert James Waller has died at 77, literary agency confirms.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 11 Mar 2017 06:36:17 Processing Time: 26ms