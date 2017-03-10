8:18pm Fri 10 March
'Full Frontal' apologizes to cancer patient for Nazi joke

LOS ANGELES (AP) " "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" is apologizing for a recent segment in which a cancer patient was described as having "Nazi hair."

A post on the show's official Twitter page Thursday offers an apology for offending Kyle Coddington, who was included in its coverage of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

"We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece," the tweet said.

Coddington apparently tweeted to the show on Wednesday to say that his "Nazi haircut" was from cancer.

Show correspondent Michael Rubens also apologized to Coddington on Twitter and said the show would make a donation to a cancer organization.

A spokeswoman for TBS, which airs "Full Frontal," confirmed the authenticity of the two tweets Thursday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

