Extra seats added to Adele's Mt Smart Stadium shows

Live Nation has confirmed extra Adele tickets are being released for each of her upcoming shows at Mt Smart Stadium.

Promoters say that the temporary grandstand at the stadium has allowed for additional capacity, meaning a limited number of extra tickets are now available for the shows on March 23, 25 and 26.

Fans who previously missed out can buy the newly released tickets for the previously sold-out shows right now from Ticketmaster.

The New Zealand leg of Adele's world tour has broken a number of records, including the fastest-selling tour in New Zealand, the most number of shows performed at Mt Smart and the highest number of tickets sold in a day.

Adele's New Zealand shows have expanded multiple times to meet demand since one show was announced in November.

- NZ Herald