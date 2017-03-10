8:38am Fri 10 March
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame found not guilty of gun charges

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) " A lawyer for rapper Waka Flocka Flame says a jury has found his client not guilty of charges filed after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag during a security scan at Atlanta's airport.

The rapper, whose real name is Juaquin Malphurs, was arrested in October 2014. He faced charges including carrying a weapon in an unauthorized location. Defense attorney Drew Findling said a Clayton County jury took less than half an hour Thursday to acquit his client following a four-day trial.

Findling said he's extremely happy with the jury's decision. He said the defense had maintained from the beginning that the whole thing was a mistake; that the rapper had accidentally taken his wife's bag to the airport without knowing the gun was inside.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

