9:14am Fri 10 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Lorde drops surprise new song Liability and reveals album release date

Lorde has dropped a surprise new track, Liability, a week after she debuted her new single Green Light.
Lorde has dropped a surprise new track, Liability, a week after she debuted her new single Green Light.

Lorde has released a new song and announced that her second album Melodrama will arrive on June 16.

Liability, a heartfelt piano ballad, is the second taster of the upcoming album following the release of Green Light.

Posting the song to her Twitter, Lorde told fans "I wanted you to have a new song from Melodrama, a new chapter of the story - this is Liability."


Liability's slower tempo and simple production contrasts with the energetic Green Light, confirming Lorde's promise that "the album is very diverse". Last week, she told ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan that Green Light was "kind of a curve ball".

The June 16 release date for Melodrama will follow Lorde's festival slots at Coachella, Governor's Ball and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in the US.

Lorde co-produced the album with Jack Antonoff. Pure Heroine producer Joel Little worked with Lorde in the writing stages but did not contribute further.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 10 Mar 2017 09:14:39 Processing Time: 9ms