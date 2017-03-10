2:26am Fri 10 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bearded Michael Stipe finds doppelganger in David Letterman

NEW YORK (AP) " Former R.E.M. front man Michael Stipe has found a doppelganger in David Letterman.

Both the singer and the late night television icon have been sporting bushy beards lately. Letterman showed his off in a cover shot for this month's New York magazine. Stipe apparently came across a sign promoting the issue and posted a selfie alongside it on his Instagram account .

The picture delighted some people on social media who have noticed the similarity in the stars' new looks. One Twitter user has suggested they star in a biopic of ZZ Top, whose guitarists are famous for their long beards.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 10 Mar 2017 03:19:00 Processing Time: 20ms