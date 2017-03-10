Sideswipe: March 10: Wishful thinking

Brits share their angst

On Twitter @SoVeryBritish has been sharing the most uniquely British problems, like:

1. Filming an entire fireworks display on your phone, knowing full well you'll never, ever watch it again.

2. Hearing a recording of your own voice and deciding it's perhaps best never to speak again.

3. Deeming it necessary to do a little jog over zebra crossings, while throwing in an apologetic mini wave.

4. Changing from "kind regards" to just "regards", to indicate that you're rapidly reaching the end of your tether.

5. Indicating that you want the last roast potato by trying to force everyone else to take it.

6. Suddenly remembering your tea and necking it like a massive, lukewarm shot.

7. Overtaking someone on foot and having to keep up the uncomfortably fast pace until safely over the horizon.

8. Not hearing someone for the third time, so just laughing and hoping for the best.

What is the best thing that ever happened to you for being nice?

"In 1994 my then-husband was arrested for soliciting a hit man to kill me. He was apprehended by federal agents through a sting operation. As more information was revealed about how he was caught, I learned that my husband had contacted a member of the Outlaw motorcycle gang looking for the killer. Turns out the gang member called the feds because he had been in my business a few weeks prior with his daughter and I had given the little girl change for the gum machine.

A quarter saved my life ... and sent my now-ex husband to prison for 21 years. Be nice, you never know."

(Source: quora.com)

Give the lady a seat, dammit

In her first pregnancy Yvonne Lin never experienced a man offering her a seat on the subway. This inspired her to conduct her own social experiment with her second pregnancy.

She had this trophy (pictured right) made and carted it around with her everyday for her entire pregnancy, hoping to give it to the first bloke who offered her a seat on the subway. At 8 months pregnant it finally happened. One considerate guy looked up at her and immediately stood up and said, "Please take this seat, I just noticed." She gave him the trophy.

