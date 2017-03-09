Nicole Kidman explains that bizarre Oscar clap

Nicole Kidman clapping like a seal was undoubtedly the second-biggest story to come out of this year's Oscars (after the Best Picture fiasco, of course.)

In case you'd forgotten, a video of Kidman appearing to forget how to clap went viral after the ceremony last month.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O this morning, the actress finally explained why she was applauding so strangely: and it was all because of some huge Harry Winston diamonds.

"It was really awkward," she exclaimed.

"I was like, 'I wanna clap, I don't wanna not be clapping' - that'd be worse, right? Like 'why isn't Nicole clapping?'

"So therefore I'm clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not mine - but it was absolutely gorgeous - and I was terrified of damaging it."

Makes sense.

The Big Little Lies star also described the infamous moment when La La Land was wrongly announced as winner of Best Picture.

"It was bizarre. I wasn't sure what was going on," Kidman said.

"No one in the audience was. Then there was some shuffling, envelopes - and people rushing onstage ... I was like 'what is going on?'"

She added that she initially thought it was actually some kind of medical emergency.

"I thought someone wasn't well ... and then I saw people's faces dropping. It was bizarre."

