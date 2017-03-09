Bass' 'For a Little While' wins $20,000 short-story prize

NEW YORK (AP) " A Montana-based short-story author known for his spare prose style has won a $20,000 award.

Rick Bass is this year's winner of the Story Prize for short fiction. The award's presenters cited him Wednesday night for the collection "For a Little While," which judges praised for its "craftsmanship" and the "depth and clarity" of its vision.

The other finalists were Anna Noyes for "Goodnight, Beautiful Women" and Helen Maryles Shankman for "They Were Like Family to Me." Each receives $5,000.

The Story Prize was established in 2004. Previous winners include George Saunders, Edwidge Danticat and Anthony Doerr.