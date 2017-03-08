11:00am Thu 9 March
Playground in a theatre? Movie fans say no

'Cinepolis Junior' features a playground inside the movie theatre. Photo / Cinépolis
A major movie theatre chain in the US has revealed plans to build a children's playground in its cinemas - and people are not happy.

Cinépolis has announced plans to build theatres with a 16-metre long and seven-metre high "play structure" inside the auditorium alongside and in front of the seats, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The theatres will also include "kid-friendly menu items" as well as "colourful bean bag-like seating and lounge chairs, and vibrant décor".

The first two 'Cinépolis Junior' theatres are due to open in Southern California this week.

Cinépolis reportedly describes the concept as a "space where parents feel at ease and kids feel right in their element as they watch their new favourite film".

The Mexican-owned cinema chain introduced the idea in cinemas in Mexico two years ago, with a playground area open before the film played and during intermission.

But according to the L.A. Times, the chain is considering leaving the lights on during the film for the US version so that children can get up and play at any time.

The unusual idea has not landed well with everyone, with many taking to social media to express their disbelief.


- NZ Herald

