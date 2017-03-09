Larry McMurtry's typewriters sell at auction for $37,500

DALLAS (AP) " The two typewriters Larry McMurtry used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Lonesome Dove" sold at auction for $37,500.
Heritage Auctions sold the typewriters Wednesday at an auction in New York City. Eric Bradley, a spokesman for the Dallas-based auction house, said the typewriters sold to a bidder from Texas who wished to remain anonymous.
McMurtry had told The Associated Press he "just decided that it would be fun" to sell the typewriters at auction, "and I actually have too many typewriters."
The 80-year-old author and screenwriter said he still writes on a typewriter and has about 15 of them.
While writing "Lonesome Dove," a tale of a cattle drive in the 1870s, he kept one typewriter in his hometown of Archer City, Texas, and the other in Washington, D.C.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings