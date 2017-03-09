10:00am Thu 9 March
Larry McMurtry's typewriters sell at auction for $37,500

DALLAS (AP) " The two typewriters Larry McMurtry used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Lonesome Dove" sold at auction for $37,500.

Heritage Auctions sold the typewriters Wednesday at an auction in New York City. Eric Bradley, a spokesman for the Dallas-based auction house, said the typewriters sold to a bidder from Texas who wished to remain anonymous.

McMurtry had told The Associated Press he "just decided that it would be fun" to sell the typewriters at auction, "and I actually have too many typewriters."

The 80-year-old author and screenwriter said he still writes on a typewriter and has about 15 of them.

While writing "Lonesome Dove," a tale of a cattle drive in the 1870s, he kept one typewriter in his hometown of Archer City, Texas, and the other in Washington, D.C.

