2:03pm Thu 9 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Scarlett Johansson's raunchy new role in Rough Night

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson and Ilana Grazer in Rough Night. Photo / Sony
Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson and Ilana Grazer in Rough Night. Photo / Sony

The first trailer for Rough Night has been released, finding Scarlett Johansson and her bachelorette party in a rather compromising situation.

The film follows Johansson and her best friends as her bachelorette party goes sour after the male stripper, hired as the night's entertainment, is accidently killed.

The trailer promises a hilarious ride as the group, rounded out by Zoe Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer, attempt to deal with the situation.

Promising the same kind of R-rated comedy as Bridesmaids or The Hangover, Rough Night will hit cinemas on June 15.

Watch the NSFW trailer here.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 09 Mar 2017 14:48:47 Processing Time: 18ms