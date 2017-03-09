Scarlett Johansson's raunchy new role in Rough Night

The first trailer for Rough Night has been released, finding Scarlett Johansson and her bachelorette party in a rather compromising situation.

The film follows Johansson and her best friends as her bachelorette party goes sour after the male stripper, hired as the night's entertainment, is accidently killed.

The trailer promises a hilarious ride as the group, rounded out by Zoe Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer, attempt to deal with the situation.

Promising the same kind of R-rated comedy as Bridesmaids or The Hangover, Rough Night will hit cinemas on June 15.

Watch the NSFW trailer here.

