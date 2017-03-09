Celebs use social media to support International Women's Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Celebrities are using social media to express their support for International Women's Day on Wednesday. Here is a sampling:

" "We must support the empowerment of women & girls today & forever. Let us bring in a future that holds our shared opportunities. #IWD2017" " Forest Whitaker, on Twitter.

" "#internationalwomensday should be everyday. blessings to all the Queens" " Swizz Beatz on Instagram, with a photo of wife Alicia Keys.

" "Dreaming of a World Where Women have Equal Rights" " Madonna on Instagram, with an outtake from her recent Vogue Germany shoot.

" "Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday" " Adele on Twitter.

" "Love and respect to all women around the world today and EVERYDAY. #InternationalWomensDay" " Josh Duhamel on Twitter.

" "It's #internationalwomensday and this lady took a break last night to shine all on her own. Wear red. Let's not get to work!" " Jane Lynch on Twitter, with a picture of the Statue of Liberty's torch.

" "Feminists have always been emboldened by the acts of immigrant women. Following their lead will never steer us wrong." " Lena Dunham, in an essay on LinkedIn.

" " Happy #InternationalWomensDay or, as it's often called on here, #WhyIsn'tThereAnInternationalMensDay (There is: November 19th)" " J.K. Rowling on Twitter.

" "Have a great day. (But just the one remember) #InternationalWomensDay" " Michael Sheen on Twitter.

" "Equity, justice and human rights for women and all gender-oppressed people! #InternationalWomensDay #ADayWithoutAWoman" " Kate Walsh on Twitter.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Meet the Maori teenagers getting degrees in high school Are these the best Airbnb rentals in NZ? Woman with terminal cancer crosses half marathon finish line in wheelchair

" "At the end of the day, you may not make the rules " yet " but you can create the reality you want. Embrace your differences, allow yourself the ability to grow, see through the challenges and be present in each aspect of your life. I will be BOLD and challenge the status quo." " Jessica Alba, in an essay on LinkedIn.

" "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the wondrous, fairer, gentler & generally vastly superior sex." " Piers Morgan on Twitter.

" "Wathint' abafazi wathint' imbokodo. #InternationalWomensDay" " Trevor Noah, posting a South African saying that means "You strike the women, you strike the rock," on Twitter.

" "Solidarity. The Statue Of Liberty is dark today. #ADayWithoutWomen #InternationalWomensDay However you choose to express your solidarity " striking, wearing red, making phone calls to your reps, only spending money at women-owned businesses (one of or all of these things) " thank you." " Sophia Bush on Instagram.

" "I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all you female badasses!" " Katie Couric on Twitter.